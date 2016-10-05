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Indicators

UniOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6645
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
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This oscillator is based on RSI with coloured overbought and oversold areas. The color scheme can be modified in the settings.

Input parameters:

  • the period for calculation of the oscillator
  • applied price (standard set of 22 types)
  • the upper and lower boundaries
  • moment for color's change (on slope change, on outer levels cross, or on the middle line cross)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16507

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