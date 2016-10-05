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UniOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This oscillator is based on RSI with coloured overbought and oversold areas. The color scheme can be modified in the settings.
Input parameters:
- the period for calculation of the oscillator
- applied price (standard set of 22 types)
- the upper and lower boundaries
- moment for color's change (on slope change, on outer levels cross, or on the middle line cross)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16507
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