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Indicators

4MA Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10820
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
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It is simply showing candles based on 4 averages : average of Open, Close, High and Low. 4 basic types of averages included (simply, smoothed, linearly-weightend, exponential).

I recommend some experimenting with calculating periods.

 


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16506

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