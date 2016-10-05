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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
4MA Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is simply showing candles based on 4 averages : average of Open, Close, High and Low. 4 basic types of averages
included (simply, smoothed, linearly-weightend, exponential).
I recommend some experimenting with calculating periods.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16506
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