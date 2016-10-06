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Indicators

ALMA with addition filters - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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13902
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(30)
Published:
Updated:
Alma_1_3.mq5 (11.33 KB) view
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The original ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) indicator removes small price fluctuations and enhances the trend by applying a moving average twice. The gist of ALMA described on the author's website

This is the modified variation of indicator, with additional filters and floating levels.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16517

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