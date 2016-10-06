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ALMA with addition filters - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The original ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) indicator removes small price fluctuations and enhances the trend by applying a
moving average twice. The gist of ALMA described on the author's website.
This is the modified variation of indicator, with additional filters and floating levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16517
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