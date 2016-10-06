Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Composite RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 7669
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
RSI with the possibility of price smoothing before calculating the RSI. This allows for additional signal filtering.
The input paramerets are the RSI calculation period, the method for calculating the smoothing line (simple MA, EMA etc.). As usual, inputs provide a standard set of 22 types of price.
Overbought and oversold areas are filled with the selected color.
The input paramerets are the RSI calculation period, the method for calculating the smoothing line (simple MA, EMA etc.). As usual, inputs provide a standard set of 22 types of price.
Overbought and oversold areas are filled with the selected color.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16515
MHL Average
Middle-High-Low Average - a correlation of two averages.UniOscillator
The oscillator based on RSI with adjustable period and color scheme.
ALMA with addition filters
ALMA with floating levels and additional filters.Blau T3 ECO
Blau T3 ergodic candlestick oscillator with new display types and styles