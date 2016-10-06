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Indicators

Composite RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7669
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(25)
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RSI with the possibility of price smoothing before calculating the RSI. This allows for additional signal filtering.

The input paramerets are the RSI calculation period, the method for calculating the smoothing line (simple MA, EMA etc.). As usual, inputs provide a standard set of 22 types of price.

Overbought and oversold areas are filled with the selected color.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16515

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