Trading system using the Exp_QQECloud trend indicator.

The decision of a deal is taken strictly in fixed moments of time. There are two of them: the moment of position opening and position closing.

These moments are defined by two pairs of the Expert Advisor input parameters:

input Hour StartHour=H08; input Min StartMinute=M00; input HourX StopHour=HX23; input Min StopMinute=M59;

To the moment of position opening the direction for the deal is defined by the color of the Exp_QQECloud indicator. If the color is red, short will be opened, if purple, long will be opened. Place Exp_QQECloud.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be considered that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results