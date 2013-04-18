CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CandleSize - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.13 KB) view
candlesize.mq5 (10.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator of ranges of the last three candlesticks of timeframe selected by the trader. The indicator displays the ranges of the price changes on the last three bars of the selected trading instrument in the indicator settings. 

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). 

Fig.1 The CandleSize indicator

Fig.1 The CandleSize indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1647

