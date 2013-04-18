Join our fan page
MorningFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7732
This indicator displays the levels of the "morning flat" (red and blue lines) and shows possible targets (green and pink lines). The indicator was created by "motives" of the theme breakthrough of the morning flat. Please note that due to the specific definition of time intervals, this indicator works on timeframes no higher than H1!
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.06.2009.
Fig.1 The MorningFlat indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1644
