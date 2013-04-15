CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DailyTurnPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10421
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Another variation on reversed, pivot points. The indicator draws the pivot line by daily chart values.

Fig.1 The DailyTurnPoint indicator

Fig.1 The DailyTurnPoint indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1638

Profit Loss Calculator Profit Loss Calculator

Calculator-panel to calculate profit/loss. Data is calculated either when moving lines, or changing the parameters in input fields of the entry price, lot, profit or loss in pips or in deposit currency

Demo_FileReadInteger Demo_FileReadInteger

The indicator demonstrates the example of using the FileReadInteger() function

i-MorningRange i-MorningRange

The i-MorningRange indicator

Exp_CandleTrend Exp_CandleTrend

The simplest non-indicator based trading system that defines the moments of entry by presence of single directed candlesticks