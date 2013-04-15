Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DailyTurnPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10421
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Another variation on reversed, pivot points. The indicator draws the pivot line by daily chart values.
Fig.1 The DailyTurnPoint indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1638
Profit Loss Calculator
Calculator-panel to calculate profit/loss. Data is calculated either when moving lines, or changing the parameters in input fields of the entry price, lot, profit or loss in pips or in deposit currencyDemo_FileReadInteger
The indicator demonstrates the example of using the FileReadInteger() function
i-MorningRange
The i-MorningRange indicatorExp_CandleTrend
The simplest non-indicator based trading system that defines the moments of entry by presence of single directed candlesticks