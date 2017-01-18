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ColorJSatl_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Smoothed fast digital filter JSatl with color indication of movement direction, that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The ColorJSatl_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16372
Trading system based on the signals of the JSatl_Digit_System indicator.JSatl_Digit_System
The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of JSatl_Digit.