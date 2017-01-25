Color Day 指标使用不同颜色绘制出牛市和熊市的交易日。

如果每日收盘价高于开盘价，颜色就是蓝色的(可以在设置中自定义)。

input color UP = Blue;

如果每日收盘价低于开盘价，颜色就是红色的(可以在设置中自定义)。

input color DN = Red;

把指定天数的开盘价，收盘价和开盘时间:

CopyTime ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ,Days+ 1 ,tm); CopyOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ,Days+ 1 ,op); CopyClose ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ,Days+ 1 ,cl);

复制到对应的数组中:

datetime tm[]; double op[]; double cl[];

在图表上安装指标之前，设置数组的维度:

int OnInit () { Comment ( "" ); ArrayResize (tm,Days); ArrayResize (op,Days); ArrayResize (cl,Days); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

把数组单元的数值赋给变量并确定每日收盘时间 time1:

datetime time0=tm[i]; datetime time1=time0+ 3600 * 24 ; double dopen=op[i]; double dclose=cl[i];

使用 PutRect() 函数:

void PutRect( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color clr) { ObjectDelete ( 0 ,name); ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 ,t1,p1,t2,p2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); }

日期的颜色依赖于价格变化的方向:

if (dclose<dopen) PutRect( "Rect" +( string )dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN); if (dclose>dopen) PutRect( "Rect" +( string )dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);

循环迭代在 Days 参数中指定的天数:

for ( int i= 0 ;i<=Days;i++) { CopyTime ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ,Days+ 1 ,tm); CopyOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ,Days+ 1 ,op); CopyClose ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ,Days+ 1 ,cl); datetime time0=tm[i]; datetime time1=time0+ 3600 * 24 ; double dopen=op[i]; double dclose=cl[i]; if (dclose<dopen) PutRect( "Rect" +( string )dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN); if (dclose>dopen) PutRect( "Rect" +( string )dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);

当从图表上删除指标时，使用 DeleteObjects() 函数:

void DeleteObjects() { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE ); if ( StringFind (name, "Rect" , 0 )>= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,name); } }



删除图表上创建的对象:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); DeleteObjects(); }

设置:

input int Days = 11 ; input color UP = Blue; input color DN = Red;

图 1. 图表上的指标





提示: