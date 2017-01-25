代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

Color Day - MetaTrader 5脚本

Andrey Kornishkin | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
1433
等级:
(23)
已发布:
ColorDay.mq5 (7.48 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

Color Day 指标使用不同颜色绘制出牛市和熊市的交易日。

如果每日收盘价高于开盘价，颜色就是蓝色的(可以在设置中自定义)。

input color UP = Blue;  // 牛市交易日的颜色

如果每日收盘价低于开盘价，颜色就是红色的(可以在设置中自定义)。

input color DN = Red;   // 熊市交易日的颜色

把指定数的开盘价，收盘价和开盘时间:

CopyTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,tm);
      CopyOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,op);
      CopyClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,cl);

复制到对应的数组中:

datetime tm[];
double op[];
double cl[];

在图表上安装指标之前，设置数组的维度:

int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区的映射
   Comment("");
   ArrayResize(tm,Days);
   ArrayResize(op,Days);
   ArrayResize(cl,Days);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

把数组单元的数值赋给变量并确定每日收盘时间 time1:

datetime time0=tm[i];
      datetime time1=time0+3600*24;
      double dopen=op[i];
      double dclose=cl[i];

使用 PutRect() 函数:

void PutRect(string name,datetime t1,double p1,datetime t2,double p2,color clr)
  {
   ObjectDelete(0,name);
//--- 使用提供的坐标创建长方形
   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,t1,p1,t2,p2);
//--- 设置长方形的颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 启用 (true) 或者禁用 (false) 长方形的填充模式 
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FILL,true);
  }

日期的颜色依赖于价格变化的方向:

if(dclose<dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN);
      if(dclose>dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);

循环迭代在 Days 参数中指定的天数:

for(int i=0;i<=Days;i++)
     {
      CopyTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,tm);
      CopyOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,op);
      CopyClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,cl);

      datetime time0=tm[i];
      datetime time1=time0+3600*24;
      double dopen=op[i];
      double dclose=cl[i];

      if(dclose<dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN);
      if(dclose>dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);

当从图表上删除指标时，使用 DeleteObjects() 函数:

void DeleteObjects()
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE)-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      string name=ObjectName(0,i,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE);
      if(StringFind(name,"Rect",0)>=0) ObjectDelete(0,name);
     }
  }


删除图表上创建的对象:

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   Comment("");
   DeleteObjects();
  }

设置:

input int   Days = 11;  // 用于计算的天数
input color UP = Blue;  // 牛市交易日的颜色
input color DN = Red;   // 熊市交易日的颜色

图 1. 图表上的指标


提示:

  • Color Day 指标 — 可视化交易助手。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16383

ColorJSatl_Digit ColorJSatl_Digit

平滑过的快速数字过滤器 JSatl，并且有颜色来指示移动方向，以价格标签的形式显示了最近的数值，可以近似到所需的小数点位数。

Exp_JSatl_Digit_System Exp_JSatl_Digit_System

基于 JSatl_Digit_System 指标信号的交易系统。

si_q_asi si_q_asi

价格波动的短期和累计指数。

Bear_Bulls_Power Bear_Bulls_Power

本指标在单个窗口内以一种简单的方式显示了多头和空头的强度。