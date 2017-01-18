Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_JSatl_Digit_System - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3294
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system based on the signals of the JSatl_Digit_System indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the occurrence of a colored bar, and the previous bar had the opposite color or no color at all.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file JSatl_Digit_System.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16371
The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of JSatl_Digit.Vertical histograms constructor
Constructor for creating histograms of statistical distributions of indicators, timeseries and their derivatives.
Smoothed fast digital filter JSatl with color indication of movement direction, that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.Color Day
The Color Day indicator colors the bullish and bearish days.