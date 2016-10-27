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Indicators

Indicator for monitoring the lot and profit - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
I am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
36 products 192 codes 1 topic 1099 comments
| English Русский
Views:
41240
Rating:
(47)
Published:
lot_profit.mq4 (3.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The indicator displays the total volume and profit of trades for each direction. Monitoring is performed only for the instrument the indicator is attached to.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16164

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