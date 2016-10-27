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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator for monitoring the lot and profit - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator displays the total volume and profit of trades for each direction. Monitoring is performed only for the instrument the indicator is attached to.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16164
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