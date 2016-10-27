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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi Timeframe Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator displays the moving average for the selected timeframe.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16225
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