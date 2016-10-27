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Indicators

Multi Timeframe Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
| English Русский
Views:
58486
Rating:
(39)
Published:
mtf_ma.mq4 (3.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The indicator displays the moving average for the selected timeframe.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16225

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