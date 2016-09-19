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PriceGrid1_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A grid of round price levels.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="PriceGrid1_Plus"; //The first part of the name of graphical objects input uint Digits_=2; //Number of digits to round input uint Total=200; //Number of blocks in the grid above or below the price //---- input color Color_A = clrSlateBlue; //The color of the level 1 input bool ShowPriceLable_A = true; //Display the value of price label 1 on the price chart input color Color_AL = clrBlueViolet; //Color of price label 1 input STYLE Style_A = DASHDOTDOT_; //Style of level 1 line input WIDTH Width_A = Width_1; //Width of level 1 line //---- input color Color_B = clrDarkOrange; //The color of the level 2 input bool ShowPriceLable_B = true; //Display the value of price label 2 on the price chart input color Color_BL = clrDarkOrange; //Color of price label 2 input STYLE Style_B = DASH_; //Style of level 2 line input WIDTH Width_B = Width_1; //Width of level 2 line //---- input color Color_C = clrMagenta; //The color of the level 3 input bool ShowPriceLable_C = true; //Display the value of price label 3 on the price chart input color Color_CL = clrMagenta; //Color of price label 3 input STYLE Style_C = SOLID_; //Style of level 3 line input WIDTH Width_C = Width_1; //Width of level 3 line //---- input color Color_D = clrRed; //The color of the level 4 input bool ShowPriceLable_D = true; //Display the value of price label 4 on the price chart input color Color_DL = clrRed; //Color of price label 4 input STYLE Style_D = SOLID_; //Style of level 4 line input WIDTH Width_D = Width_1; //Width of level 4 line //---- input color Color_E = clrLime; //The color of the level 5 input bool ShowPriceLable_E = true; //Display the value of price label 5 on the price chart input color Color_EL = clrLime; //Color of price label 5 input STYLE Style_E = SOLID_; //Style of level 5 line input WIDTH Width_E = Width_1; //Width of level 5 line //---- input uint FontSize = 2; //The color of price labels input int Shift = 5; //Horizontal shift of price labels in bars input bool ShowLineInfo = true; //Display the value of level on the price chart
Fig.1. The PriceGrid1_Plus indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16159
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