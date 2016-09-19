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Indicators

PriceGrid1_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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A grid of round price levels.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  SirName="PriceGrid1_Plus";     //The first part of the name of graphical objects
input uint  Digits_=2;                       //Number of digits to round
input uint  Total=200;                       //Number of blocks in the grid above or below the price
//----
input color  Color_A = clrSlateBlue;         //The color of the level 1
input bool ShowPriceLable_A = true;          //Display the value of price label 1 on the price chart
input color  Color_AL = clrBlueViolet;       //Color of price label 1 
input STYLE  Style_A = DASHDOTDOT_;          //Style of level 1 line
input WIDTH  Width_A = Width_1;              //Width of level 1 line
//----
input color  Color_B = clrDarkOrange;        //The color of the level 2
input bool ShowPriceLable_B = true;          //Display the value of price label 2 on the price chart
input color  Color_BL = clrDarkOrange;       //Color of price label 2 
input STYLE  Style_B = DASH_;                //Style of level 2 line
input WIDTH  Width_B = Width_1;              //Width of level 2 line
//----
input color  Color_C = clrMagenta;           //The color of the level 3
input bool ShowPriceLable_C = true;          //Display the value of price label 3 on the price chart
input color  Color_CL = clrMagenta;          //Color of price label 3
input STYLE  Style_C = SOLID_;               //Style of level 3 line
input WIDTH  Width_C = Width_1;              //Width of level 3 line
//----
input color  Color_D = clrRed;               //The color of the level 4
input bool ShowPriceLable_D = true;          //Display the value of price label 4 on the price chart
input color  Color_DL = clrRed;              //Color of price label 4
input STYLE  Style_D = SOLID_;               //Style of level 4 line
input WIDTH  Width_D = Width_1;              //Width of level 4 line
//----
input color  Color_E = clrLime;              //The color of the level 5
input bool ShowPriceLable_E = true;          //Display the value of price label 5 on the price chart
input color  Color_EL = clrLime;             //Color of price label 5
input STYLE  Style_E = SOLID_;               //Style of level 5 line
input WIDTH  Width_E = Width_1;              //Width of level 5 line
//----
input uint FontSize = 2;                     //The color of price labels
input int  Shift = 5;                        //Horizontal shift of price labels in bars
input bool ShowLineInfo = true;              //Display the value of level on the price chart

Fig.1. The PriceGrid1_Plus indicator

Fig.1. The PriceGrid1_Plus indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16159

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