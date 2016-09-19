CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR_Channels_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5107
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
ATR_Channels.mq5 (12.49 KB) view
ATR_Channels_HTF.mq5 (13.56 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ATR_Channels indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ATR_Channels.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ATR_Channels_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ATR_Channels_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16150

XChannel_HTF XChannel_HTF

The XChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

AFL_WinnerV2 AFL_WinnerV2

The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.

ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit

Three channels using the ATR indicator, based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to the required number of digits.

PriceGrid1_Plus PriceGrid1_Plus

A grid of round price levels.