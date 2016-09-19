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XFatlXSatlMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The MACD histogram, based on the FATL and SATL digital filters with color indication of trends.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XFatlXSatlMACD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16162
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