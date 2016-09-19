CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XFatlXSatlMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8819
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFatlXSatlMACD.mq5 (10.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MACD histogram, based on the FATL and SATL digital filters with color indication of trends.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XFatlXSatlMACD indicator

Fig.1. The XFatlXSatlMACD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16162

PriceGrid1_Plus PriceGrid1_Plus

A grid of round price levels.

ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit

Three channels using the ATR indicator, based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to the required number of digits.

XFatlXSatlCloud XFatlXSatlCloud

Indicator based on smoothed FATL and SATL digital filters and signal trend cloud between them.

Price_Compare Price_Compare

Elegant and nimble comparison of 'double' values of the "price".