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Indicators

ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit.mq5 (17.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Luis Guilherme Damiani

Three channels using the ATR indicator, based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to the required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:

input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit indicator

Fig.1. The ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit indicator

Fig.2. The ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit indicator

Fig.2. The ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16152

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