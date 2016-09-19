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Indicators

AFL_WinnerV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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AFL_WinnerV2.mq5 (12.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Andrey Voytenko

The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels. In this version, the following input parameters:

input int HighLevel=+40;                          // overbought level
input int LowLevel=-40;                           // oversold level

provide the ability to highlight the indicator entries into the overbought and oversold areas with color. Pale histogram tones are simply a rise or fall, bright tones show a rise or fall and an entry or exit.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator

Fig.1. The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16145

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