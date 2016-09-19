Real author:

Andrey Voytenko

The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels. In this version, the following input parameters:

input int HighLevel=+4 0 ; input int LowLevel=-4 0 ;

provide the ability to highlight the indicator entries into the overbought and oversold areas with color. Pale histogram tones are simply a rise or fall, bright tones show a rise or fall and an entry or exit.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator