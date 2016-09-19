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Indicators

STLMCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorSTLM_HISTOGRAM.mq5 (37.83 KB) view
STLMCandle.mq5 (8.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The STLM digital filter implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSTLM_HISTOGRAM indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorSTLM_HISTOGRAM.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The STLMCandle indicator

Fig.1. The STLMCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16142

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