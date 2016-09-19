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STLMCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The STLM digital filter implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSTLM_HISTOGRAM indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorSTLM_HISTOGRAM.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The STLMCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16142
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