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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XTrendlessOS_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XTrendlessOS indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XTrendlessOS.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XTrendlessOS_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16130
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