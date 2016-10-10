CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-SpectrAnalysis_OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13079
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
dt_fft.mqh (28.84 KB) view
i-spectranalysis_osma.mq5 (13.81 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

klot

The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the OsMA indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.

This approach can be applied to smooth the values of any indicators. The main advantage of the method is virtually no delay.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   | 
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input uint FastEMA=12;
input uint SlowEMA=26;                         
input uint MacdEMA=9;                                                
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
input uint N = 7;                                 // number Length 
input uint SS = 20;                               // smoothing factor 
input int Shift=0;                                // The shift indicator in the horizontal bars

where:

  • N — series length (power of two);
  • SS — Smoothing coefficient, zeroes the frequencies above the specified value in the obtained spectrum. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the OsMA series is fully repeated.

The indicator operation requires the library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7000.

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_OsMA indicator

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_OsMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16076

i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI

The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the RVI indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.

i-SpectrAnalysis_ADX i-SpectrAnalysis_ADX

The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the ADX indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.

RAVI_HTF RAVI_HTF

The RAVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_CandlesticksBW Exp_CandlesticksBW

The Exp_CandlesticksBW Expert Advisor based on signals of the CandlesticksBW indicator.