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i-SpectrAnalysis_OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
klot
The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the OsMA indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.
This approach can be applied to smooth the values of any indicators. The main advantage of the method is virtually no delay.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FastEMA=12; input uint SlowEMA=26; input uint MacdEMA=9; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input uint N = 7; // number Length input uint SS = 20; // smoothing factor input int Shift=0; // The shift indicator in the horizontal bars
where:
- N — series length (power of two);
- SS — Smoothing coefficient, zeroes the frequencies above the specified value in the obtained spectrum. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the OsMA series is fully repeated.
The indicator operation requires the library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7000.
Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_OsMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16076
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