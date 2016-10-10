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Indicators

Normalized_Volume_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Vadim Shumiloff

The indicator is the development of the idea of using the Normalized Volume.

First, the normalized volume values are now expressed as a percentage of the average value for the period. Consequently, the data on the chart can now take negative values, which means a lull in the market.

Another useful addition is coloring of the histogram columns depending on the value of the normalized volume.

  • Gray color means that the current volume is less than the average for the period;
  • Blue color means a small excess of the volume compared to the average for the period;
  • Brown color means that the increase in volume has exceeded the 38,2% Fibo level compared to the average for the period;
  • Red color means that the increase in volume has exceeded the 61,8% Fibo level compared to the average for the period;
  • Yellow color (red in the figure below, so as not to blend with the background) means that the increase in volume has exceeded the 100% level compared to the average for the period.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 19.06.2008.

Fig.1. The Normalized_Volume_Oscillator indicator

Fig.1. The Normalized_Volume_Oscillator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16030

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