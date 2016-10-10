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RSIdivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
RickD
The RSIdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the RSI oscillator:
- Blue — RSI is in the overbought area;
- Dodger blue — RSI is above the 50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Purple — RSI is below the 50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Red — RSI is in the oversold area.
Fig.1. The RSIdivCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16036
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