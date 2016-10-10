Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_i-CAiChannel_System_Digit - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6409
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The breakthrough trading system based on the signals of the i-CAiChannel_System_Digit indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the occurrence of a colored bar, and the previous bar had the opposite color or no color at all.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-CAiChannel_System_Digit.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H12:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16029
The PFE indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.i-CAi_Digit_HTF
The i-CAi_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator is the development of the idea of using the Normalized Volumes.StodivCandle
The StochCandles indicator. Colors the candles based on the Stochastic.