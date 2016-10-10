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Indicators

StodivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

RickD

The StochCandles indicator. Colors the candles based on the Stochastic:

  • Lime — Stochastic is in the overbought area;
  • Teal — Stochastic is above the Signal line and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
  • Purple — Stochastic is below the Signal line and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
  • Magenta — Stochastic is in the oversold area.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 09.11.2008.

Fig.1. The StodivCandle indicator

Fig.1. The StodivCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16035

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