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StodivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
RickD
The StochCandles indicator. Colors the candles based on the Stochastic:
- Lime — Stochastic is in the overbought area;
- Teal — Stochastic is above the Signal line and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Purple — Stochastic is below the Signal line and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Magenta — Stochastic is in the oversold area.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 09.11.2008.
Fig.1. The StodivCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16035
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