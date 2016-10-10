The ZZ Color Retracement based on the Simple ZigZag indicator. In addition to the functionality of the base indicator, the Color Retracemnt analyzes the length of wave movements, highlighting the longer impulse movements in blue and the shorter retracements in red. Medium sized waves are highlighted in gray.

Automation of many graphical constructions, including simple ones like channels, trends (higher highs / lower lows) or Fibo grids, requires defining a "refined movement", i.e. price passing from local minimum to local maximum and from local maximum to local minimum. The ZigZag indicator is most efficient in searching for such movements, as well as in looking for local Highs and Lows.