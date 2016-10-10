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PFE - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
giampiero.raschetti@gmail.com
Oscillator with calculations using an algorithm similar to Kaufmann's AMA.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.08.2008.
Fig.1. The PFE indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16020
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