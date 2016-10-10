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i-CAiChannel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The i-CAiChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires i-CAiChannel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The i-CAiChannel_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16016
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