Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_i-CAi_StDev - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3867
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system based on the signals of the i-CAi_StDev indicator. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color point of the indicator has appeared. Market exit signal is generated if the indicator change direction is opposite to an open position.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-CAi_StDev.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16015
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the i-CAiChannel channel.MT4Orders
Parallel use of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 order systems.
The i-CAiChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ZZ Color Retracement
The ZZ Color Retracement based on the Simple ZigZag indicator. In addition to the functionality of the base indicator, the Color Retracemnt analyzes the length of wave movements, highlighting the longer impulse movements in blue and the shorter retracements in red.