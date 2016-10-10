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DSSBressertSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Semaphore signal indicator based on the DSSBressert indicator algorithm.
Fig.1. The DSSBressertSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16021
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