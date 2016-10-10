Real author:

Alexander Piechotta

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the i-CAiChannel channel.

When price exits the gray channel, the bar color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Green for the growth of a financial asset, pink color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The i-CAiChannel_System_Digit indicator