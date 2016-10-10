Real author:

Alexander Piechotta

The Envelopes indicator with the use of the i-CAi indicator algorithm.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The i-CAiChannel indicator