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i-CAiChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Alexander Piechotta
The Envelopes indicator with the use of the i-CAi indicator algorithm.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The i-CAiChannel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16003
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The SMI_Correct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
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