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Indicators

i-CAi_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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i-CAi_StDev.mq5 (15.08 KB) view
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Real author:

Alexander Piechotta

The i-CAi indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the i-CAi indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

Fig.1. The i-CAi_StDev indicator

Fig.1. The i-CAi_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15989

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