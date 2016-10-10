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i-CAi_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Alexander Piechotta
The i-CAi indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the i-CAi indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
Fig.1. The i-CAi_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15989
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