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SMI_Correct - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
transport_david
Variation of the SMI indicator based on the "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence" book by Blau.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 26.09.2008.
Fig.1. The SMI_Correct indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15988
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