Variation of the SMI indicator based on the "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence" book by Blau.

The i-CAi indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

More experiments with the Simple ZigZag indicator. A small upgrade allows the indicator to find and mark the price consolidation areas with colored rectangles.

The i-CAi_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.