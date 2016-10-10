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Indicators

yEffekt_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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yEffekt.mq5 (6.04 KB) view
yEffekt_HTF.mq5 (10.76 KB) view
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The yEffekt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires yEffekt.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The yEffekt_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The yEffekt_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15990

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