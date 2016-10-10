The Simple ZigZag indicator is a good basis for automation of the technical analysis. Below is a simple example of pattern recognition. The ZZLevels indicator uses the Simple ZigZag to find the boundaries of the flat, as well as the support and resistance levels.

Automation of many graphical constructions, including simple ones like channels, trends (higher highs / lower lows) or Fibo grids, requires defining a "refined movement", i.e. price passing from local minimum to local maximum and from local maximum to local minimum.