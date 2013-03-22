Join our fan page
Exp_TrendContinuation - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 6449
-
The Expert Advisor using the TrendContinuation trend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator defined by change of color.
Place TrendContinuation.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
It should be considered that TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart
Testing results for 2011 at EURUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1596
