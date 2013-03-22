CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_TrendContinuation - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6449
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
exp_trendcontinuation.mq5 (8.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (59.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
trendcontinuation.mq5 (8.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor using the TrendContinuation trend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator defined by change of color.

Place TrendContinuation.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be considered that TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart

 Testing results for 2011 at EURUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1596

ColorJJRSX ColorJJRSX

Smoother Relative Strength Index.

Pinbar Detector Pinbar Detector

The indicator which fixes Pin Bars in the chart

Narrowest Range Signal Expert Narrowest Range Signal Expert

The Expert Advisor on the breakthrough of the range defined by the signals of the Narrowest Range Signal indicator. Handling stop orders

QQECloud QQECloud

The QQECloud is the indicator of quantitative and qualitative evaluation based on rather complex calculations of the RSI smoothed indicators.