CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendСontinuation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9984
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
trendcontinuation.mq5 (8.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Doc Gaines

Trends indicate an important component of the market. You should certainly be able to define them.

However, it is not enough just to define the trend. It is also important to define the current trend direction. Although trends help us to earn more money in short periods of time, they also help "quickly" lose them, if your position is opened against the market. To avoid such situations the author developed a "trend continuation factor" (TCF). This indicator is created to determine the trend and its direction.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 16.10.2007.

Fig.1 The TrendСontinuation indicator

Fig.1 The TrendСontinuation indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1579

SmPriceBend-T01 SmPriceBend-T01

The indicator of the first price change derivative or simply trend speed and sign.

TrendStrength TrendStrength

The indicator to define the global trend.

Renko Line Break Renko Line Break

The Renko Line Break indicator determines itself a synthesis of renko charts and three linear breakthrough

RSIOMA RSIOMA

The RSI indicator drawn on the basis of the smoothed price series with the added signal line.