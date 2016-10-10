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PChannel_System_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator implements a breakout system using the PChannel_System channel, with the possibility to round the channel levels to the required number of orders and with the display of the latest channel breakout levels in the form of price labels. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to
When price exits the gray channel, the bar color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, red color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Fig.1. The PChannel_System_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15929
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