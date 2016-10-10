CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WmiVol_Pluse - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6048
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Murad Ismayilov

Indicator of intraday volatility with no lag. It suggests the trading area for intraday strategies.

Often, it is necessary to calculate the optimum time for trading, when the quotes are changing rapidly (for example, from 07:00 to 21:00).

If the instrument is not a familiar one, this may be a problem. This indicator reads all bars on the chart and displays statistics on which time of the day had the greatest activity. The candle height (High minus Low) was selected as the criterion of activity. High activity is highlighted by blue bars, low - pink. The indicator can be used as a filter for different strategies, which require high activity of the instrument.

In this version, the input parameter allows to change calculation timeframe of the indicator and to use the indicator on any charts

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_D1;         //Timeframe

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 28.02.2014.

Fig.1. The WmiVol_Pluse indicator

Fig.1. The WmiVol_Pluse indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15927

Donchian_Channels_System_HTF Donchian_Channels_System_HTF

The Donchian_Channels_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

DarvasBoxes_System_Digit DarvasBoxes_System_Digit

The indicator implements a breakout system using the DarvasBoxes channel, with the possibility to round the channel levels to the required number of orders and with the display of the latest channel breakout levels in the form of price labels.

PChannel_System_HTF PChannel_System_HTF

The PChannel_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

PChannel_System_Digit PChannel_System_Digit

The indicator implements a breakout system using the PChannel_System channel, with the possibility to round the channel levels to the required number of orders and with the display of the latest channel breakout levels in the form of price labels.