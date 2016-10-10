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PChannel_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The PChannel_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires PChannel_System.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The PChannel_System_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15928
Indicator of intraday volatility with no lag.Donchian_Channels_System_HTF
The Donchian_Channels_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator implements a breakout system using the PChannel_System channel, with the possibility to round the channel levels to the required number of orders and with the display of the latest channel breakout levels in the form of price labels.PriceDistribution
Vertical histogram with distribution of prices.