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ExtremPriceDistribution - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Khlystov Vladimir
Vertical histogram with distribution of extreme prices.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="PriceDistribution";//The first part of the name of graphical objects input uint iPeriod=3000; //calculation period input int Shift=-300; //shift of the initial drawing level of the histogram input double Dev=1.0; //histogram drawing scale input color PrColor=clrDodgerBlue; //color of the number of prices
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 03.05.2012.
Fig.1. The ExtremPriceDistribution indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15937
PriceDistribution
Vertical histogram with distribution of prices.PChannel_System_Digit
The indicator implements a breakout system using the PChannel_System channel, with the possibility to round the channel levels to the required number of orders and with the display of the latest channel breakout levels in the form of price labels.
MinPriceDistribution
Vertical histogram with distribution of Lows.MaxPriceDistribution
Vertical histogram with distribution of Highs.