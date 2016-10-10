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Indicators

ExtremPriceDistribution - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Khlystov Vladimir

Vertical histogram with distribution of extreme prices.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  SirName="PriceDistribution";//The first part of the name of graphical objects
input uint iPeriod=3000;                  //calculation period
input int  Shift=-300;                    //shift of the initial drawing level of the histogram 
input double Dev=1.0;                     //histogram drawing scale
input color PrColor=clrDodgerBlue;        //color of the number of prices

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 03.05.2012.

Fig.1. The ExtremPriceDistribution indicator

Fig.1. The ExtremPriceDistribution indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15937

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Vertical histogram with distribution of prices.

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Vertical histogram with distribution of Highs.