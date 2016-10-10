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Indicators

Volume_Weighted_MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Volume_Weighted_MA indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MACandle indicator

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15875

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