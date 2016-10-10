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Volume_Weighted_MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Volume_Weighted_MA indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15875
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The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of JFatl_Digit.Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit_System
The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit.