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Exp_Fisher_org_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_Fisher_org_v1 EA is based on the signals generated by the Fisher_org_v1 oscillator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of the main and signal lines of the indicator, and if there is a change in the indicator cloud color.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Fisher_org_v1.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2015 on USDCHF H12:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15873
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