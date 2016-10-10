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Fisher_org_v1_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the Fisher_org_v1 oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.
Fig.1. The Fisher_org_v1_Sign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15874
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