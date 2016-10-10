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Indicators

JFatl_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JFatl_Digit_System.mq5 (13.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of JFatl_Digit.

When price exits the gray channel, the bar color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, red color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

The price labels indicate the most recent values of the channel, used as the breakout levels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The JFatl_Digit_System indicator

Fig.1. The JFatl_Digit_System indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15878

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