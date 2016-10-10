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Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
StatBars TO
The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit.
When price exits the gray channel, the bar color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Green for the growth of a financial asset, red color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
The price labels indicate the most recent values of the channel, used as the breakout levels.
Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15879
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