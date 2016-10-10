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Fisher_org_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
The Fisher Transform indicator. The indicator had been originally developed in 2002 by John Ehlers. Therefor, the FT is often called Ehlers indicator.
Described in a few words, the Fisher Transform indicator displays the current movements, and the set levels often act as turning points. But the main thing is the tendency: indicator grows — market grows. Indicator falls — market falls.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.
Fig.1. The Fisher_org_v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15857
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