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Indicators

Fisher_org_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

The Fisher Transform indicator. The indicator had been originally developed in 2002 by John Ehlers. Therefor, the FT is often called Ehlers indicator.

Described in a few words, the Fisher Transform indicator displays the current movements, and the set levels often act as turning points. But the main thing is the tendency: indicator grows — market grows. Indicator falls — market falls.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.

Fig.1. The Fisher_org_v1 indicator

Fig.1. The Fisher_org_v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15857

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