Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

The Fisher Transform indicator. The indicator had been originally developed in 2002 by John Ehlers. Therefor, the FT is often called Ehlers indicator.

Described in a few words, the Fisher Transform indicator displays the current movements, and the set levels often act as turning points. But the main thing is the tendency: indicator grows — market grows. Indicator falls — market falls.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.

Fig.1. The Fisher_org_v1 indicator