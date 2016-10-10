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Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15858
The Fisher Transform indicator. It displays the current movements, and the set levels often act as turning points.Super Passband Filter
Oscillator can be used on multiple symbols and multiple timeframes.
The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.Trend indicator based on singular spectrum analysis
Extracting trend and filtering noises using the method of singular spectrum analysis. Adjusting the indicator parameters allows to control the smoothness of the extracted trend and noise filtering threshold.