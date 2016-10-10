The Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev_HTF indicator