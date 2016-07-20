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StatBars TO

The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the Volume_Weighted_MA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1= 1.5 ;

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.

Weak — no dots; Medium — small colored dots; Strong — big colored dots.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev indicator